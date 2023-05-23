Home / Cities / Others / AFSPA could be removed from Assam by end of 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

AFSPA could be removed from Assam by end of 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

ByUtpal Parashar
May 23, 2023 10:19 AM IST

At present, AFSPA is applicable in eight districts of Assam, which are, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday that the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) could be removed from the entire state by end of this year.

The CM made this remark while addressing the meeting with commandants of battalions of the Assam Police. (Himanta Biswa Sarma | Twitter)
The CM made this remark while addressing the meeting with commandants of battalions of the Assam Police at Dergaon.

“AFSPA may be lifted from the entire state by November. This will facilitate the replacement of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by Assam Police battalions. However, presence of CAPFs as required by law shall be in place,” said a statement issued by the CM’s office, which Sarma shared on his official Twitter account.

AFSPA empowers security forces operating in “disturbed areas” to search, seize, to arrest without warrant, and to use firearms on mere suspicion, with impunity.

At present, AFSPA is applicable in eight districts of Assam, which are, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

