Home / Cities / Others / Assam CM lays foundation stone of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan memorial

Assam CM lays foundation stone of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan memorial

others
Published on Dec 15, 2022 04:16 PM IST

Sarma said the ₹150-crore project to develop the memorial at Gohaigaon is a befitting tribute to the 17th century military leader revered across Assam

Lachit was a general in the Ahom kingdom that ruled Assam for six centuries. (Twitter | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Lachit was a general in the Ahom kingdom that ruled Assam for six centuries. (Twitter | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
ByUtpal Parashar

As part of the year-long celebrations marking the 400th birth anniversary of legendary Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a memorial to be constructed in Jorhat district.

Sarma said the 150-crore project to develop the memorial at Gohaigaon is a befitting tribute to the 17th century military leader revered across Assam.

“Our government has acquired additional 42 bighas (of land) for the project that will include a 125-feet bronze statue of Lachit Barphukan, a museum, an auditorium, residential area, water body, approach road among other facilities,” the CM tweeted.

Also Read: Lachit Barphukan lit the flame of patriotism across the Northeast

Lachit, who was a general in the Ahom kingdom that ruled Assam for six centuries played a decisive role in the Battle of Saraighat which took place in 1671 near Guwahati. Despite being severely ill, the Ahom troops led by him defeated the Mughal army of Aurangzeb and thwarted their attempt to conquer Assam.

The general, who died in 1672, is known to have killed his maternal uncle for slackness in construction of a fortress. Since 1999, the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Pune has been conferring the best passing out cadet with the Lachit Borphukan gold medal.

Last month, the state government had organised a three-day celebration in the national Capital that included an exhibition on Lachit as well as history of Assam and a 45-minute documentary made on Lachit was also released.

The events were attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah.

The state government will also build a Lachit Bhawan at National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out