Assam: DNLA member allegedly killed in police firing; magisterial probe ordered

A 24-year-old cadre of Assam’s insurgent group Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA) was killed during a firing between police and the group, officials said.

The incident took place around 1:30am at Maibang area of Dima Hasao district in which three DNLA cadres sustained injuries while one of them was declared dead on arrival at Haflong Civil Hospital, police said.

Acting on a tip off, police reached Maibang where they were fired upon by armed men.

The superintendent of police of Dima Hasao district, Mayank Kumar said that police returned the fire after which the armed men fled.

“Our officials found three injured DNLA cadres and one of them was declared dead by the doctors in hospital. Two others have minor injuries, and they are undergoing treatment”, he told HT on Friday.

The deceased cadre along with the injured, have been identified.

All of them are residents of Dima Hasao district and aged between 23 and 25, police said.

Former MLA from Dima Hasao Samarjit Haflongbar condemned the police action for allegedly killing unarmed DNLA cadre and demanded enquiry on the matter.

The Dima Hasao district administration on Friday afternoon ordered a magisterial enquiry into the matter.

ACS officer Meganjoy Thaosen has been appointed to overlook the probe.

“Enquiry Officer will ascertain the facts and circumstances, that led to the incident resulting in the death of Babujit Hapila (Ali Dimasa), Son of Briju Hapila of the village. The enquiry report is to be submitted within 21.09.2023,” the order read.

Earlier in April this year, DNLA had signed a peace agreement with the government in presence of Union home minister Amit Shah and chief Mmnister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

