Assam: Doctors treat rare dialysis-induced skin ailment with kidney transplant
The skin condition called Pseudoporphyria in which multiple lesions that look like burnt and peeling skin occur all over the body of a patient with kidney failure when they start hemodialysis
A team of doctors at the government-run Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Assam successfully treated a rare dialysis-induced skin ailment by performing kidney transplant on the patient.
A report on the operation conducted on a 30-year-old woman patient in December last year by a team of doctors from the super-speciality unit of GMCH led by Dr Sasanka Kumar Barua recently appeared in Cureus, a US-based medical journal.
The skin condition called Pseudoporphyria in which multiple lesions that look like burnt and peeling skin occur all over the body of a patient with kidney failure when they start hemodialysis, a process to filter waste and water from blood when the kidneys stop functioning normally.
“Pseuporphyria has been seen in patients with end stage renal (kidney) disease on hemodialysis. No treatment has proved efficacious in the treatment of pseudoporphyria. The patient was treated with all available medication in (medical) literature, but wasn’t relieved,” the article in Cureus mentioned.
“However, all skin lesions completely healed within 22 days post renal transplantation. Renal transplantation proved to be the cure for dialysis-induced pseudoporphyria resistant to conventional drug therapy. It is likely the first case of pseudoporphyria caused by dialysis that has been successfully treated with kidney transplantation,” it added.
The article mentioned the 30-year-old resident of Dhemaji in Assam was diagnosed with Stage 5 of chronic kidney disease and both her kidneys had almost failed. She was put on hemodialysis, but after 50 such procedures in eight months, she developed skin lesions that were identified as pseudoporphyria.
“The skin lesions and kidney failure were affecting the patient a lot. We tried several medications to treat the lesions, but they didn’t work,” said Dr Sasanka Kumar Barua, head of urology at GMCH.
“The patient’s mother agreed to donate one of her kidneys and the doctors at GMCH conducted the difficult surgery. It was a success and the patient’s lesions healed within two weeks. She doesn’t have any kidney problem as of now and is fully recovered,” he said.
Dr Barua informed that doctors at GMCH have been performing 3-4 kidney transplants every month. As most patients from the northeast usually go to other states for the complicated and costly procedure, he urged public the avail the services offered in Guwahati by the government-run hospital.
-
Dunzo delivery app services affected in flooded areas of Bengaluru
Amid waterlogging and flooding in parts of Bengaluru - where daily life has come to a standstill with heavy showers - the Dunzo delivery app has halted services, people said on social media. A Bengaluru-headquartered company, Dunzo, delivers groceries within a promised 19 minutes and also has a separate service to pick up and deliver packages within the same city. Its grocery delivery service has been unavailable in the flood-hit parts.
-
Delhi’s revamped Central Vista Avenue opens to the public
The newly christened Kartavya Path and its magnificent greens were lit up almost 19 months later, as the revamped Central Vista Avenue was thrown open to the public on Thursday evening, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi also unveiled a 28-foot-tall statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the canopy behind India Gate. It was thrown open after 8.45pm, when the inauguration ceremony came to a close.
-
Karnataka HC: Election petitions should ideally be disposed within 6 months
The Karnataka High Court has observed that election petitions should ideally be disposed within six months. It derided the habit of dragging such petitions till the next elections. Justice Krishna S Dixit made this observation while hearing an election petition filed in 2018 by Muniraju Gowda, who as the BJP candidate, lost the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat to the then Congress candidate Munirathna Naidu, who is now a minister in the BJP government.
-
4 trekkers from Bengal go missing in Kullu
Four trekkers from West Bengal on an expedition to Mount Ali Ratni Tibba (5,458m) in Kullu district have been missing since September 7, officials said on Friday. The missing trekkers are Abhijit Banik, 43; Chinmoy Mondal, 43; Dibash Das, 37; and Binoy Das, 31. “The local administration and Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS, Manali) have dispatched a rescue team to search for the missing trekkers.”
-
Mumbai Dabbawalas mourn British queen’s death - ‘Had a very close relationship’
As the world went into mourning with the death of the Mumbai Dabbawala Association, Queen Elizabeth II - which claims to have 'very close relations with the royal family' - also expressed their sorrow on the demise of the longest-serving British monarch. Leaders and politicians took to Twitter to mourn the death of the British Queen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Elizabeth 'a stalwart of our times.'
