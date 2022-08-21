Lalu to visit Singapore for kidney transplant by month end
According to RJD insiders aware of the matter, arrangements to take the RJD chief to Singapore is in their final stages with the latter expected to get his passport after renewal in the next few days.
PATNA: Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is likely to leave for Singapore by end of this month for a kidney transplant, said RJD functionary aware of the development.
Family members of the RJD chief, including wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti, are likely to accompany Lalu.
“The ailing RJD chief has got permission from the Jharkhand high court to visit Singapore. He was scheduled to leave a few weeks back but the schedule got delayed because of the fracture on his right shoulder,” said a close aide of the RJD chief, wishing not to be named.
Senior RJD leader and former minister Shyam Rajak too confirmed that the ailing RJD chief, who is recovering from a fracture on his right shoulder and has multiple ailments, would be leaving for Singapore. “ Laluji is likely to leave for Singapore after August 27. The date has not been finalised yet,” said another close aide of the RJD chief, on condition of anonymity.
The RJD chief’s second daughter Rohini Archarya is based in Singapore and insiders in the RJD’s first family said that she is coordinating with the family for Lalu’s visit to the island country.
Despite odds, officers should set an example: Former bureaucrat
Former secretary in the Central government, Anil Swarup was speaking during a panel discussion on two books authored by him — “Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant” and “No More a Civil Servant” organised at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow. At the start of service, officers are full of zeal but later they lose enthusiasm, the former bureaucrat said. Officers should remember that whatever the circumstances, they should take the initiative to set an example before other officers, he said.
3 policemen arrested for aiding murder accused spend time with woman
Accused Bachcha Khan (55) was brought to Dharwad from Ballari for the trial, a police officer said. After producing him in court, the cops who accompanied the accused heeded to his request to permit him to spend some time with his companion. The PTI report stated that Bachcha's woman companion travelled to Dharwad from Bengaluru.
Ludhiana woman, 6 others booked for abetting husband’s suicide
PAU police on Sunday booked a woman and six members of her family after her 38-year-old husband ended his life by consuming poison. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother, who is a resident of Gurdev Nagar. She stated that the suspects had borrowed ₹3.5 lakh from her son, who had taken the money from someone else.
Car insurer directed to reimburse Ludhiana resident’s theft claim of ₹7.30L
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed United India Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a ₹7.3 lakh claim for the theft of a car and pay ₹7,000 as compensation to a Ludhiana-based complainant. The car was stolen by an unidentified person on October 10, 2018, from outside his house, following which a case was registered with the police. The car was financed and hypothecated with Punjab & Sind Bank for a sum of ₹7,00,000.
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
