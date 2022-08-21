Home / Cities / Patna News / Lalu to visit Singapore for kidney transplant by month end

Lalu to visit Singapore for kidney transplant by month end

patna news
Published on Aug 21, 2022 11:05 PM IST

According to RJD insiders aware of the matter, arrangements to take the RJD chief to Singapore is in their final stages with the latter expected to get his passport after renewal in the next few days.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad leaves for Patna from New Delhi on August 17. (PTI)
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad leaves for Patna from New Delhi on August 17. (PTI)
ByAnirban Guha Roy

PATNA: Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is likely to leave for Singapore by end of this month for a kidney transplant, said RJD functionary aware of the development.

According to RJD insiders aware of the matter, arrangements to take the RJD chief to Singapore is in their final stages with the latter expected to get his passport after renewal in the next few days.

Family members of the RJD chief, including wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti, are likely to accompany Lalu.

“The ailing RJD chief has got permission from the Jharkhand high court to visit Singapore. He was scheduled to leave a few weeks back but the schedule got delayed because of the fracture on his right shoulder,” said a close aide of the RJD chief, wishing not to be named.

Senior RJD leader and former minister Shyam Rajak too confirmed that the ailing RJD chief, who is recovering from a fracture on his right shoulder and has multiple ailments, would be leaving for Singapore. “ Laluji is likely to leave for Singapore after August 27. The date has not been finalised yet,” said another close aide of the RJD chief, on condition of anonymity.

The RJD chief’s second daughter Rohini Archarya is based in Singapore and insiders in the RJD’s first family said that she is coordinating with the family for Lalu’s visit to the island country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirban Guha Roy

    A journalist for 21 years, Anirban covers RJD, legislature and government beats. Has extensive experience in covering elections and writes regularly on finance, land reforms, registration, excise and socio-economic issues.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A panel discussion on former bureaucrat Anil Swarup’s books underway in Lucknow. (HT PHOTO)

    Despite odds, officers should set an example: Former bureaucrat

    Former secretary in the Central government, Anil Swarup was speaking during a panel discussion on two books authored by him — “Ethical Dilemmas of a Civil Servant” and “No More a Civil Servant” organised at Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow. At the start of service, officers are full of zeal but later they lose enthusiasm, the former bureaucrat said. Officers should remember that whatever the circumstances, they should take the initiative to set an example before other officers, he said.

  • Accused Bachcha Khan has been behind bars for more than 20 years in the murder case, a police officer said. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    3 policemen arrested for aiding murder accused spend time with woman

    Accused Bachcha Khan (55) was brought to Dharwad from Ballari for the trial, a police officer said. After producing him in court, the cops who accompanied the accused heeded to his request to permit him to spend some time with his companion. The PTI report stated that Bachcha's woman companion travelled to Dharwad from Bengaluru.

  • A Ludhiana woman and 6 others were booked for abetting her husband’s suicide. (HT File)

    Ludhiana woman, 6 others booked for abetting husband’s suicide

    PAU police on Sunday booked a woman and six members of her family after her 38-year-old husband ended his life by consuming poison. The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the victim's mother, who is a resident of Gurdev Nagar. She stated that the suspects had borrowed ₹3.5 lakh from her son, who had taken the money from someone else.

  • The car insurer of a Ludhiana resident was directed to reimburse his theft claim of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.30L. (iStockphoto)

    Car insurer directed to reimburse Ludhiana resident’s theft claim of 7.30L

    The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed United India Insurance Co Limited to reimburse a ₹7.3 lakh claim for the theft of a car and pay ₹7,000 as compensation to a Ludhiana-based complainant. The car was stolen by an unidentified person on October 10, 2018, from outside his house, following which a case was registered with the police. The car was financed and hypothecated with Punjab & Sind Bank for a sum of ₹7,00,000.

  • Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI)

    Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai

    "This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out