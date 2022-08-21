Lalu to visit Singapore for kidney transplant by month end

PATNA: Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad is likely to leave for Singapore by end of this month for a kidney transplant, said RJD functionary aware of the development.

According to RJD insiders aware of the matter, arrangements to take the RJD chief to Singapore is in their final stages with the latter expected to get his passport after renewal in the next few days.

Family members of the RJD chief, including wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti, are likely to accompany Lalu.

“The ailing RJD chief has got permission from the Jharkhand high court to visit Singapore. He was scheduled to leave a few weeks back but the schedule got delayed because of the fracture on his right shoulder,” said a close aide of the RJD chief, wishing not to be named.

Senior RJD leader and former minister Shyam Rajak too confirmed that the ailing RJD chief, who is recovering from a fracture on his right shoulder and has multiple ailments, would be leaving for Singapore. “ Laluji is likely to leave for Singapore after August 27. The date has not been finalised yet,” said another close aide of the RJD chief, on condition of anonymity.

The RJD chief’s second daughter Rohini Archarya is based in Singapore and insiders in the RJD’s first family said that she is coordinating with the family for Lalu’s visit to the island country.

