Assam government to award meritorious students with over 35,000 scooters

The Assam cabinet on Wednesday decided to give away 35,800 scooters to meritorious boys and girls who passed the 10+2 board exams conducted by the state’s higher secondary education council.

The state’s education minister Ronoj Pegu informed the decision, which is a continuation of similar initiatives taken by the state government in previous years.

While 29,748 girls who secured 60% overall marks and above will get scooters, 6,052 boys who scored over 75% marks will get it too.

“The state government has been giving scooters, especially to encourage girls. This year, boys will also get scooters but the marks secured by them will have to be 75% or above,” Pegu said.

The move will cost the state exchequer nearly ₹259 crore.

The education minister informed the tender process to procure the scooters has already been initiated and the same will be given to students from November 30.

The state government will also provide financial assistance to the students for registration and insurance of the scooters.

The state cabinet also decided to enhance salaries of 135 assistant professors in provincialised colleges (institutes where state government pays salaries of professors and staff) in the state from existing ₹8,000 per month and ₹21,600 per month to a fixed wage of ₹55,000 per month.

As part of government move to start high-end hotels in the state, the cabinet also approved setting up of a five-star hotel by Hyatt Group near Kaziranga National Park and land for the hotel will be provided by the state government.

