Assam HSLC exam cancelled after question paper leak; CM summons SEBA secretary

The mathematics paper of the ongoing Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination was cancelled after the question paper was found to be allegedly leaked from a school in Cachar district, officials said.

The pictures of the HSLC mathematics paper were circulating on social media as soon as the exam had begun. (Representative file image)

A student was found using a mobile phone during examination where he received answers through WhatsApp, officials said.

Following the question paper leak, Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly summoned Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) secretary Naranyaran Nath.

Sarma asked the authorities to cancel the exam in all centres where irregularities were reported. However, SEBA officials did not respond on this incident.

The examination for the mathematics paper started at 9am across the state on Monday.

At 9:20am, at a centre in Cachar, a student was found using mobile phone during the examination.

The deputy commissioner of Cachar district, Rohan Kumar Jha said, “In his mobile phone, we noticed there was a WhatsApp group from where he was receiving answers. He was immediately expelled and we are sending the report to higher authorities.”

Jha said this was an individual issue and not a case of question paper leak.

“If the questions were found in the public domain before the exam started, it would have a case of leak. One individual was found using a mobile phone and we took action against him,” he said.

Over 4,23,000 students across the state are appearing for HSLC examinations this year.

The examinations are being conducted according to the guidelines of the National Education Policy (NEP).

SEBA has also made changes in four major subjects, Mathematics, General Science, English, and Social Science of the HSLC exams.

The subject consists of two answer sheets, the first answer sheets are of eight pages with objective-type questions, while the second are 16 pages of descriptive-type questions.