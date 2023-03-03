Now HSC Maths paper leaked in Buldhana 30 minutes before scheduled time

PUNE: In yet another case of ‘paper leak’, the Mathematics paper of the ongoing Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams purportedly went viral on social media around 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled time. While the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is conducting a detailed inquiry into the incident which allegedly occurred at one of the exam centres in Sindkhed Raja city in Buldhana district at around 10.30 am on Friday. A complaint has been lodged at Sakhar Kherda police station in Sindkhed Raja about the alleged paper leak. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

A complaint has been lodged at Sakhar Kherda police station in Sindkhed Raja about the alleged paper leak. Even in Pune, the state board has ordered that a case be filed in this regard. While there is no information yet on the exact examination centre in Sindkhed Raja from where the paper leak occurred, the police are investigating the matter.

Sharad Gosawi, chairman, state board, said, “We have received information about the paper tampering case of the Class 12 exam at Sindkhed Raja in Buldhana district. The concerned officials have been asked to submit a complete report to the board. While appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty in the paper leak case.”

Questions are now being raised as to how the Mathematics paper went viral on social media despite mobile phones being banned at exam centres. Opposition leader Ajit Pawar too raised the issue of the paper leak in the legislative assembly on Friday.

Earlier, there were reports of teachers of the Mahalingeshwar Secondary and Higher Secondary School leaking the English question paper and providing copies to the students. While the state board along with the district authorities is running a ‘copy-free’ campaign to make HSC and SSC exams copy-free, cases of cheating are being regularly reported from various exam centres across the state. Doubts are now being raised as to how this kind of cheating is taking place despite the increase in vigilance at exam centres and question papers being carried to exam centres under full security among other preventive measures.