Assam: Internet services restored in Karbi Anglong after unrest over land rights agitation

Mobile internet services have been restored in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts, six days after they were suspended amid violent protests linked to a land rights agitation. People pelt stones during a clash between two groups over the issue of eviction at Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam on December 23. (PTI)

The home and political department on Saturday revoked the suspension order, stating that the law and order situation had “improved and normalised”, and directed telecom operators to restore services from 8am on December 28.

The suspension was imposed last Monday after protests over alleged encroachment on Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) land spiralled into arson, stone-pelting and attacks on security forces in Kheroni and adjoining areas.

The agitation left two people dead and more than 170 security personnel injured before subsiding following intervention by the state government and heavy deployment of security forces.

According to the Assam Police, 173 personnel of the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured during clashes on December 22 and 23, with several requiring hospitalisation. Shops were torched and the ancestral residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang was also set on fire.

In response, the state deployed additional police and central forces, imposed restrictions on movement and conducted an Indian Army flag march in sensitive pockets of West Karbi Anglong.

The violence intensified on Tuesday when a 25-year-old specially abled man, identified by locals as Suraj Dey, was burnt alive after being trapped inside a shop set on fire during the unrest. Another protester, Chingthi Timung of the Karbi community, later died from bullet injuries sustained during police firing.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh said no fresh violence had been reported since Wednesday and that the situation was under control.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who chaired a tripartite meeting involving representatives of the state government, protest leaders from West Karbi Anglong and the KAAC, said most cases related to the unrest would be withdrawn as part of a general amnesty, except the case involving the man who was burnt alive.

The state government also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the family of the person who died in police firing, along with a government job for one family member. It will move the Gauhati High Court on January 5 seeking clarity on eviction-related issues linked to alleged encroachments.