Assam: Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Goalpara

A 45-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jyotinagar area of Assam’s Goalpara district on Wednesday morning, forest officials said. Representational image.

The person, identified as Prakash Sen, was a resident of Balukdubi village and had gone to his farmland in the early hours of the day when the wild elephant attacked him, family members said.

Forest officials said the body has been sent to the Goalpara Civil Hospital for postmortem, and further investigation is underway.

“The area falls near a dense forest land and movement of elephants were reported in the past too. We are in discussion with locals to investigate the matter,” Goalpara Divisional Forest Officer Tejas Mariswami said.

Earlier, two women were trampled to death by wild elephants in Udalguri district on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Lalmek Karmakar (60) and her daughter Apu Karmakar (40).

Udalguri district superintendent of police Pushkin Jain said the incident took place in Dimakuchi area, which is adjacent to an elephant corridor.

“The elephants destroyed several houses in that area. A 60-year-old woman and her daughter were sleeping in one of those houses when the animals were passing. Their bodies were recovered after the elephants left the area,” Jain told HT on Tuesday.