Assam online trading scam: CBI conducts raids in 5 states; 1 key accused arrested

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested one of the prime accused persons from West Bengal in connection with 41 cases of online trading fraud in Assam. The office of the Central Bureau of Investigation in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

In a statement issued on Friday, the CBI stated that one Gopal Paul, who is the primary accused in the one of the cases, was arrested from his hideout in Siliguri in West Bengal. Paul is accused of duping people through an agency called AJRS Marketing Private Limited and was absconding since the registration of the case.

“He was located at a hideout in Siliguri, where incriminating evidence was also recovered. Paul was subsequently presented before the court of the special judge (CBI), which has granted the CBI his custody for interrogation and further investigation,” the statement read.

Following a recommendation by the Assam government in September, the CBI in October took over the probe into 41 cases in Assam concerning various unregulated deposit schemes, where investors are believed to have been duped of over ₹2,000 crores.

“Since taking charge, the CBI has accelerated its probe, conducting fresh searches across 92 locations in five states. These searches have led to the seizure of 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, 7 hard drives, and 11 laptops,” the federal agency said in the statement.

During the investigation, the CBI traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived into investing in these unregulated deposit schemes.

“The CBI remains committed to uncovering the full extent of these fraudulent activities and bringing the perpetrators to justice,” the statement added.