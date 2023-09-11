Assam Police detains CBI constable for trying to extort money from businessman

The Assam Police on Monday detained a constable of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and handed him over to the higher authorities of the central agency after a local businessman from Nagaon district alleged that the cop had tried to extort money from him to close a case against him, police said. The Assam police said the incident happened on Monday and the constable was handed over to the higher authorities of the CBI in the evening. (Representative Image)

Superintendent of police (SP) of Nagaon district, Nabaneet Mahanta said that a local businessman, identified as Abul Malek, informed police that a man arrived at his house on Monday morning, addressed himself as a CBI officer, spoke to him about a pending case against him and asked for an amount of money if he wanted a case against him to be closed.

Malek said that he received a call from an unknown number and the person from the other side addressed himself as a CBI personnel.

“He told me that he can close the pending case if I pay him ₹10,000. I asked him to show the documents, but he couldn’t show anything. I secretly called the cops and trapped him,” Malek told the media on Monday.

Police said that the man was identified as Ananta Bharali. “We have examined his identity card, and it was found to be authentic. However, we are not aware what he was doing in that area,” the SP said.

“After getting adequate evidence against the CBI personnel, we detained him and handed him over to the higher authorities of CBI. Further actions will be taken by CBI, they may register a case against him,”he said

No statement from the CBI, Guwahati office has come on this matter yet. However, according to people familiar with the matter, they are investigating it and Bharali is facing interrogation.