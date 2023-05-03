Assam Police seize smuggled firearms in Udalguri, no arrests made yet

The Assam Police have recovered a large cache of illegally smuggled firearms, including AK-47 rifles, a 9mm pistol, magazines and bullets from Udalguri district, which falls under the Bodoland Territorial Region. Police personnel with the illegal arms recovered during the operation. (HT Photo)

“Huge cache of weapons recovered by Udalguri Police. We remain committed to free Assam of all unlawful weapons,” director general of police GP Singh informed in a tweet on Wednesday morning.

Udalguri superintendent of police Supriya Das said a team led by additional SP (crime) Jyoti Prasad Pegu conducted the operation in Shikaridanga area under Mazbat police station. “Arms and ammunitions were recovered in the presence of independent witnesses,” she stated.

Das informed that they recovered six AK-47 rifles, eight AK-47 magazines, one 9mm pistol, 74 bullets of 7.62mm calibre, among other things. No arrests have been made so far as the police said the matter is under investigation.

“This is a serious issue, and we are investigating it from various angles. As of now, there is no arrest in this case, but we are trying to find if there was a bigger plan with these firearms. Once we catch the people involved in this, we’ll be able to get more information,” she said.

In another operation, the Udalguri police seized narcotic substances from a vehicle and arrested one suspected drug peddler. According to the police, 85.5 kg of cannabis were recovered at Naoherua under Lalpani police outpost in the district.