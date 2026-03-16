Assam polls: BJP, ally AGP yet to reach deal on seat sharing

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are yet to reach a deal on sharing of seats for the upcoming assembly polls in Assam. The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued gazette notification for the assembly election in Assam on Monday. (Image sourced from Getty)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued gazette notification for the assembly election in Assam on Monday.

Filing of nominations for the voting, which will be held on April 9 and end on March 23. Several opposition parties including the Congress have released partial lists of candidates for the 126 seats in the assembly.

While BJP has finalised an agreement with its other ally, Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF), for the 15 seats in the Bodoland autonomous council region, with 11 seats to be contested by the regional party and the remaining four by the saffron outfit, a similar deal with AGP hasn’t happened yet.

Also Read: Assam polls: Congress names 23 in second list, leaves 15 seats for allies

“The BJP will have its first central committee meeting in Delhi to select our candidates on Tuesday and our list of candidates will be declared on Wednesday evening. All candidates are expected to be named in one list itself,” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

In a separate event held in Guwahati on Monday, BJP state president Dilip Saikia said there are no differences with AGP.

“There’s no complications in our friendship and both the parties, though one is a national one and the other regional, share common ideology. Therefore, there’s a difference among us on how to take Assam forward,” said Saikia without mentioning seat sharing for the election.

He stated that while both parties don’t want it, there could be some ‘friendly contests’ between the two if AGP demands a large number of seats.

“We have not decided on a number, but the seats that we won the AGP contest this time would be similar to our agreements in 2016 and 2021. There could be a difference of 2-3 seats this time depending on circumstances,” said Saikia.

In 2016 when BJP had come to power for the first time, AGP had contested from 24 seats (of which it won 14) and BJP from 84 (won 60). In the last election, BJP contested from 93 seats (won 60) and AGP from 22 (won 9).

AGP MP Phani Bhushan Choudhury said talks are underway with the BJP on 3-4 seats and the seat sharing will be finalised by Tuesday.

“We expect the deal on seat sharing to be completed by Tuesday. There has been agreement on some seats, but there are 3-4 seats on which there is a difference. We have informed this to Union home minister Amit Shah as well during our meeting with us. We are contesting as NDA and our main aim is to form the government again,” said Choudhury.

Meanwhile, Congress, which has formed an alliance with three other parties, has released two lists of 65 candidates till date and left 15 seats for its partners.

Of them, Assam Jatiya Parishad will be contesting from 11 seats, and CPI (M) and All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) from two seats each. The final Congress list is expected to be released within a day or two.