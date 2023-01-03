Assam: Speeding truck rams into car, kills one; locals set it ablaze

A 45-year-old man was killed on Sunday night after being hit by a speeding truck in Assam’s Cachar district. According to the police, he was driving a Maruti Swift car when the speeding tipper truck rammed into it from the opposite direction.

The accident took place at around 11:30 pm in Udharband’s Pacnh Mile area. According to witness accounts, the car was heading towards Silchar when the collision took place.

“The car was dragged for few metres. The driver of the truck however managed to flee,” said a local resident.

The deceased person has been identified as Suhail Ahmed Laskar, a resident of Udharband, according to the police.

“After the incident, locals took him to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival,” a police official said.

Also Read:5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report

In another incident, a 12-year-old boy died after hit by a speeding motorcycle on the Assam-Manipur National Highway on Sunday night.

On December 31, three men died in Cachar in a motorcycle accident on Silchar-Kalain road near Ujangram area of Borkhola.

Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said that they have appealed to all citizens to maintain low speed on the road, especially in the night.