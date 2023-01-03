Home / India News / 5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report

5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report

india news
Published on Jan 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST

The bodies were recovered from a car and sent to a nearby hospital.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

At least five people were killed Tuesday after five vehicles collided with each other in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, reported news agency ANI. The incident took place near the Veppur area.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

