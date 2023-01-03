5 die in Tamil Nadu after vehicles collide with each other: Report
Published on Jan 03, 2023 09:16 AM IST
At least five people were killed Tuesday after five vehicles collided with each other in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, reported news agency ANI. The incident took place near the Veppur area.
The bodies were recovered from a car and sent to a nearby hospital.
Further details are awaited.
(With inputs from ANI)
