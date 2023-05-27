Assam teacher chops hair of 30 students during morning assembly; probe ordered

A teacher in a school in Assam’s Majuli district allegedly chopped off the hair of more than 30 students to teach them discipline during the morning assembly on Thursday, police said adding that the deputy commissioner of the district has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The parents of one of the students said that the child is now refusing to go to the school as he felt humiliated. (Representative Image)

The school authorities in their statement before the higher authorities said that the kids were keeping long hair which is not allowed as per the school’s guidelines. “They were warned several times and the parents were also informed but nothing happened. This was just a method of teaching discipline,” the school authorities stated.

Deputy commissioner, Cavery B Sarma on Friday evening asked the officials concerned to investigate the matter and give a report immediately. “As per the initial investigation, the teacher only reduced the length of hair by chopping them, it was not trimmed as some reports are saying,” she told HT.

The teacher, identified as Nicky, said that he just followed the order of the school authorities. However, after the incident, the students are refusing to attend classes, according to their parents.

Parents of one of these students told the media that the kid came home crying with his hair trimmed on the front side on Thursday. “He is now refusing to go to school as he felt humiliated,” they said.

The parents said that the school authorities have liberty to impose discipline but there are certain limits. “It is true that students must keep themselves clean and look uniform. But trimming hair in front of the entire school during assembly is humiliating,” the parents said.

The district administration officials said that there is no provision in the state government’s guidelines under which a teacher can trim or chop off hair of students inside the campus. “There are other ways to deal with the minor kids. We are investigating the matter to understand, what actually happened that day,” the official said.

Two weeks ago, a school in Cachar district imposed a fine of ₹250 on a student for accidentally speaking in his mother tongue inside the campus. This was criticised by several sections of society.

The school authorities later stated that by imposing a fine, they wanted to teach the students discipline and collecting money was never their intention.

