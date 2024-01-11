close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Assam to implement UCC after Uttarakhand, Gujarat: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam to implement UCC after Uttarakhand, Gujarat: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

ByUtpal Parashar
Jan 11, 2024 07:37 PM IST

The bill would be introduced in the state assembly this year after it is implemented by the Uttarakhand and the Gujarat governments, Himanta Biswa Sarma said

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that his government would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the northeastern state. He said the tribal community will be exempted from the UCC.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo)

The bill would be introduced in the state assembly this year after it is implemented by the Uttarakhand and the Gujarat governments, Sarma added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Uttarakhand and Gujarat will bring UCC first, and Assam will follow them with some new additions to those bills, which will be an Assam model,” Sarma told journalists in Guwahati while addressing a press conference.

“I am waiting to see the UCC bill of Uttarakhand, and once that is done we will bring the same legislation, but since we are working against child marriages and polygamy, there will be some innovation to it. In Assam, the tribal community will be exempted from the ambit of UCC,” he added.

Also Read: ‘Missed a golden opportunity’: Himanta after Cong declines Ram Temple invitation

Sarma said that public consultation on the UCC bill could take place in the next two to three months, and soon after, it would be introduced in the Assam assembly.

“All will depend on the Uttarakhand and Gujarat bills, but Assam will definitely be the third state (to implement UCC),” Sarma said.

A Uniform Civil Code or UCC is conceptualised as a set of laws that govern personal matters, including marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession, for all citizens regardless of their religion. It aims to replace the existing diverse personal laws that vary based on religious affiliations.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly backed the UCC hinting that the Union government may prioritise the long-pending subject ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out