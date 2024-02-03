Assam witnesses anti-CAA protest ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Assam witnessed a protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on Saturday. They protestors demanded withdrawal of CAA saying that it is against one religious group. (File Photo)

Members of the Co-ordination Committee Against CAA, Assam staged a protest at Guwahati’s Lakhidhar Borah Khetra on Saturday afternoon, and it was attended by Sahitya Academy award winning writer Hiren Gohain and other eminent citizens from various fields.

The co-ordination committee, which was formed in 2019 after CAA was cleared at both the houses of Parliament, has staged several protests against the Act in the last four and a half years.

Recently Union Minister from West Bengal, Shantanu Thakur said that CAA would be implemented across the country within the next seven days, sparking protests in Assam again. Several others organisations have also said that they would not allow CAA to be implemented in Assam.

Gohain on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is trying to overshadow important issues like CAA by publicising Ram Temple.

“They are following the ideology which believed the British were not enemies of India but Muslim are. With CAA, they are extending this idea only. They are against democracy and our protest is against that,” Gohain said.