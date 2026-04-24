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Assam woman who drowned minor daughters over family dispute gets life sentence

During interrogation after her arrest, the woman confessed to the crime and said she had also intended to end her own life but survived

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 12:13 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha
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A 27-year-old woman from Assam’s Cachar district, who allegedly murdered her two minor daughters by drowning them in a pond following a dispute with her husband in 2023, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a fast track court.

After the incident in 2023, family members had told the police that the couple had frequent disputes (Representative file photo)

Additional sessions judge (Fast Track Court) Bankim Sharma on Thursday convicted Ajmira Begum Laskar for the murder of her daughters, three-years-old and 10 months old, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to police records, the incident took place at Baurikandi Part-1 in Sonai on September 1, 2023, following alleged marital discord between Ajmira and her husband, Babul Haque Laskar, a daily wage labourer.

During interrogation after her arrest, Ajmira confessed to the crime and said she had also intended to end her own life but survived.

“I went to the pond to end all three of our lives. I survived, but my children did not,” she had told the media at the court premises in October 2023.

During the trial, the prosecution argued that despite claims of distress, the act constituted deliberate homicide. The court, after examining witness testimonies, medical evidence and the accused’s statements, found her guilty and awarded life imprisonment, the prosecution lawyers said.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Assam woman who drowned minor daughters over family dispute gets life sentence
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Assam woman who drowned minor daughters over family dispute gets life sentence
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