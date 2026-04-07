Four get life term for Palam Vihar murder of man in 2022 case

A sessions court in Gurugram has sentenced four people, including a woman and her lover, to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of her husband in Palam Vihar in October 2022, officials said. Court orders ₹1 lakh compensation to victim’s children; conspiracy established through call records and forensics. (Shutterstock)

Additional district judge Puneet Sehgal convicted Neetu Yadav, Bablu Khan, Mohammad Moinuddin and Shoib Khan under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, imposing a fine of ₹50,000 each. Bablu Khan was also sentenced to three years’ imprisonment with a ₹5,000 fine under Section 27 of the Arms Act.

The court directed the convicts to pay ₹1 lakh to the children of the deceased, Dharmesh Yadav, 42, under Section 357(1) CrPC, with liberty to the state to recover the amount from their assets.

Yadav was shot dead at around 1.20am on October 30, 2022, while sleeping in his under-construction house in Sector-22A.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said, “Neetu had an extramarital affair with Bablu… She had handed about 758 grams of gold ornaments… to murder her husband.”

“It was Bablu and Moinuddin who had travelled… by turning off their phones… Call details records… led to arrest,” he said, adding that forensic analysis linked the recovered pistol to the bullet.