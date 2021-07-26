Home / Cities / Others / Assault on legislators: Congress to seek a debate in Council
Assault on legislators: Congress to seek a debate in Council

PATNA The Congress will press for a debate in the Legislative Council over assault on legislators by the police during the budget session, member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prem Chandra Mishra said on Monday
By Subhash Pathak
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:21 PM IST

PATNA

The Congress will press for a debate in the Legislative Council over assault on legislators by the police during the budget session, member of Legislative Council (MLC) Prem Chandra Mishra said on Monday.

“As the unprecedented chaos and subsequent assault on the MLAs on March 23 took place in the legislature premises, members of the Upper House have the right to know about the incident which was a blot on the history of the state legislature.,”

Earlier, Mishra participated in the opposition members’ meeting chaired by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the legislature premises. Later, a delegation of the opposition members called on Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha and urged him to ensure a debate on the issue in the House.

Mishra said the Speaker had assured to look into the opposition’s demand.

In the evening, a religious story-teller (katha vachak) of Vrindavan, Gaurav Krishna Chandra Shastri, formally joined Congress along with his disciples at a simple function held at Sadaquat Ashram in presence of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha and Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Ajit Sharma.

Shastri, who hails from Bhagalpur, claimed to have campaigned for BJP during the last Assembly elections in the state.

