Assistant Professor recruitment exam, cancelled last year, now on April 18-19

The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the 2026 calendar for recruitment examinations following a commission meeting on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission headquarters (Sourced)

The most significant update is the rescheduling of the assistant professor (Sahayak Acharya) examination under advertisement no.51, which will now be held on April 18 and 19, 2026. Over 82,000 candidates had applied for the 910 assistant professor positions available at government-aided degree colleges across the state. The commission also announced that the examination schedule for the 107 posts in the BEd subject category will be released later on its official website.

To ensure fairness, the commission has assured the public that the exams will be conducted with strict security, transparency, and integrity. Admit cards and details about exam centres will be made available on time through the commission’s website, according to a communique issued by UPESSC on Tuesday.

The announcement brings a conclusion to months of uncertainty, which began after the original examination, conducted on April 16 and 17, 2025, was cancelled. On April 20, the UP STF arrested assistant professor Baijnath Pal of Lal Bahadur Shastri Degree College in Gonda, his brother Vinay Kumar, and Ayodhya resident Mahboob Ali. Mahboob Ali was the confidential assistant to the then-commission chairman. STF investigations later confirmed that the group had sold examination question papers for lakhs of rupees, leading the state government to cancel the exam on January 7, 2026, based on a directive from the chief minister.

In addition to the Assistant Professor exam, the commission has announced dates for other key recruitment tests. The post graduate teacher (PGT) recruitment exam for government-aided secondary schools is now scheduled for May 9-10, the trained graduate teachers (TGT) recruitment exam for government-aided secondary schools for June 3-4, and the UP TET qualifying exam for teachers to become eligible for appointment in government -run primary and upper primary schools for July 2-4, 2026.