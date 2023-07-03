Association of Junior Engineers stage protest in Ludhiana for resolution of pending demands

The Association of Junior Engineers Punjab gathered in a protest at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Central Zone office situated on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Monday. The association voiced their concerns and urged for the resolution of their long-standing demands. Association of junior engineer to stage protest against the management of PSPCL for their long pending demands in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

President of the association Ranjit Singh Dhillon, expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in fulfilling their requirements. He stated that the association had submitted a demand charter to the authorities approximately 7-8 months ago, but the government has failed to fulfil any of the demands till date.

Dhillon emphasised that the Junior Engineers (JEs) are tirelessly working round the clock, even though they receive comparatively lower salaries in comparison to their counterparts in different departments of the Punjab Government.

The association members called upon the government and PSPCL authorities to address the issue of working hours and ensure equal compensation for Junior Engineers, commensurate with the salaries of their peers in other departments of the Punjab Government.

In addition, Dhillon highlighted the pressing concerns regarding the department’s infrastructure and staff shortage, which have had a detrimental effect on the quality of services provided. The association had offered some suggestions to the authorities in order to ensure regular power supply to consumers, but unfortunately, the authorities have not taken these suggestions into consideration.