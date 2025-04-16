Asst professor recruitment exam to be held at 10 centres in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) will conduct the written examination for selection of candidates for 1,017 vacant posts of Assistant Professors in government-aided degree colleges of the state on April 16 and 17 at 10 centres in Prayagraj district. The exam will be held in two shifts: from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission headquarters (File)

A meeting was held in the District Panchayat auditorium on Tuesday regarding the preparation of the examination.

District inspector of schools (DIoS)–Prayagraj, PN Singh had directed the centre administrators, co-centre administrators and external invigilators to attend the meeting compulsorily and ensure that the examination is conducted in accordance with the instructions received from the state government.

For proper management of the examination, 50% of the centre managers and exam room invigilators at the examination centres will be deployed from the same school, while the remaining 50% of co-centre managers and external invigilators will be deployed from another school.

As per officials, 50% of the principals, headmasters, in-charge headmasters, lecturers and assistant teachers working in government-run and government-aided secondary schools and of the Basic Education Department have been put on duty as co-centre managers and external invigilators.

On April 16, 4,237 and 4,447 candidates are registered to appear in the exam in the first and second shifts respectively, while on April 17, 4,794 and 4,772 candidates are registered respectively, shared officials.

Institutions including Government Intermediate College (GIC), Government Girls’ Intermediate College (GGIC), SRN Hospital, Arya Kanya Inter College–Mutthiganj, DP Girls Inter College–Katra, CAV Inter College, Kulbhaskar Ashram Inter College, Jagat Taran Girls Inter College, Mary Wanamaker Girls Inter College, Hindu Mahila Inter College and Ishwar Sharan Inter College–Salori have been made centres for the examination.

One Sector Magistrate will remain deployed at each centre, officials added.