At PSEB depot in Ludhiana, old answer sheets take up all the space

Last year’s booklets and answer sheets are still lying at the entrance of the Punjab School Education Board depot in Punjab Bhawan, forcing visitors to stand outside in the sweltering heat.

Representatives of private associated schools, who have been visiting the depot for submission of continuation pro formas, have been forced to stand outside the depot as old booklets and answer sheets have occupied all the space. As many as 25 representatives of private associated schools visited the depot on Tuesday.

Suman Lata, a representative of a private school, said, “Earlier, we used to stand in the verandah and wait for our turn to deposit files. But now, we have to wait outside the depot as old booklets and answer sheets have occupied all the space.”

In March, the booklets of Classes 5 and 8 were kept in the verandah and in May, the answer sheets of Classes 10 and 12 were also stacked there. Sacks full of more than two lakh booklets and answer sheets are stored haphazardly in the verandah and near the stairs, hardly leaving any space.

As per the depot officials, a tender has been floated by the head office to clear the scrap.

PSEB chairman Yograj, said, “I will direct the officials to depute employees to clear the scrap and get it lifted at the earliest.”