Atal Medical University to conduct GNM entrance for govt colleges across UP For representation only

HT Correspondent

letters@htlive.com

LUCKNOW

The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University (ABVMU) has revised the admission process for the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the 2026-27 academic session in Uttar Pradesh, a key decision affecting thousands of nursing aspirants.

The change, decided at the university’s admission committee meeting on Saturday, means ABVMU will conduct the entrance exam for GNM courses in all government colleges and private colleges not affiliated with a private medical university. Private universities, however, will now be responsible for conducting entrance exams for GNM admissions in their affiliated colleges.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 10 government GNM colleges with 513 seats, compared to 433 private colleges offering 20,245 seats. This disparity underscores the significant role of private institutions in the state’s nursing education.

The meeting was attended by vice-chancellor Dr Amit Devgan, dean Dr Ashok Vishnoi, controller of examination Dr Devashish Shukla and secretary of the State Medical Faculty Uttar Pradesh, Dr Anurag Srivastava.

Controller of examination Dr Devashish Shukla confirmed that while all GNM colleges in the state are affiliated with the State Medical Faculty, the 2026–27 process is a modification from the 2025–26 session. Last year, the university conducted a common entrance test for admissions to both government and private GNM colleges. The new policy decentralises admissions for colleges affiliated with private universities.

Preference and Quality Assurance

The university also announced that successful candidates will receive preference for admission in their home districts. ABVMU emphasised strict measures to ensure transparency and integrity in the entrance process, noting that continuous evaluation of institutional standards is ongoing to ensure quality education and produce skilled nursing and paramedical professionals.

The university is expected to announce the detailed admission programme and entrance exam schedule shortly.