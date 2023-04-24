Umesh Pal murder: CJM seeks report over Atiq’s sister expressing desire to surrender

PRAYAGRAJ The chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Prayagraj on Monday asked for a report in response to an application moved by Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesha Noori, expressing her desire to surrender before the court. The Dhoomanganj police station has been asked to submit a report by April 26, when the court will next hear the matter. Lawyer Umesh Pal was killed in Prayagraj on February 24. (CCTV Footage)

According to district government counsel (criminal), Gulab Chandra Agrahri, when the application was taken up on Monday, it was brought to the notice of the CJM that the police had not filed its report till now in the matter. On this, the CJM Dinesh Kumar Gautam agreed to grant further time for the same.

Earlier, on April 11, the CJM had sought a report from the police department in this matter. In her application, Ayesha Noori has stated that she has come to know through the media report that she has been made an accused in Umesh Pal murder case. “Hence, if she has been made accused in this case, she wishes to surrender before the case in order and to get herself bailed out,” she said.

In this backdrop, she requested the CJM to obtain a report from the police in this connection so that the applicant may surrender before the court in connection with the aforesaid case and may get herself bailed out. Earlier, Ayesha’s husband Akhlaq Ahmed, a Meerut-based doctor, was arrested by the special task force (STF) on April 2 from his Meerut residence and then was taken to Prayagraj. He was later sent to jail in 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

It is alleged that Akhlaq provided shelter and money to the killers of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal. He was then taken to Prayagraj. After the arrest of Akhlaq, her wife Ayesha Noori too was wanted in this connection.