 Atiq used shell firm to purchase property in Noida - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Other Cities / Atiq used shell firm to purchase property in Noida

Atiq used shell firm to purchase property in Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Feb 07, 2024 08:06 PM IST

The police took the help of the Income Tax department which further revealed that no ITR was filed from the company after 1990.

Scanning by data mining experts has revealed that a fake company registered as Atiq Traders was used to purchase property by slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed in Noida.

Slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)
Slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)

Investigations by the IT department have revealed that cash transactions worth several lakhs were made into the company’s bank account in 2014 and earlier. Police are now tracing those who transferred cash into the bank account.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Prayagraj Commissioner’s Court recently issued orders to attach Atiq’s house ‘Mannat’ in Greater Noida. The property was in Atiq’s name and his son Asad and henchman, Ghulam stayed there for a short time after Umesh Pal’s murder, officials said.

During investigations, the police received information that Atiq had opened a bank account in the name of a firm, Atiq Traders. In 2014, transactions worth 55 lakh were made from the account, but cash was also deposited into it earlier.

The police took the help of the Income Tax department which further revealed that no ITR was filed from the company after 1990. In the absence of ITRs, the company was termed as fake. However, cash transactions were made into the bank account, and it was used to transfer money to purchase property in Noida.

Police officials are now investigating the people who transferred money into the account. Police will identify them and will question them to ascertain if they are Atiq’s close aides or are victims of extortion, officials said.

A police official said that a list of people who transferred cash into the account has been prepared. Their bank accounts will be scanned and they will be questioned accordingly.

Atiq’s house in Greater Noida is estimated to be around 4 crore. Police officials said that the property was purchased through illegally earned money.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On