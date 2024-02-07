Atiq used shell firm to purchase property in Noida

Scanning by data mining experts has revealed that a fake company registered as Atiq Traders was used to purchase property by slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed in Noida. Slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)

Investigations by the IT department have revealed that cash transactions worth several lakhs were made into the company’s bank account in 2014 and earlier. Police are now tracing those who transferred cash into the bank account.

Prayagraj Commissioner’s Court recently issued orders to attach Atiq’s house ‘Mannat’ in Greater Noida. The property was in Atiq’s name and his son Asad and henchman, Ghulam stayed there for a short time after Umesh Pal’s murder, officials said.

During investigations, the police received information that Atiq had opened a bank account in the name of a firm, Atiq Traders. In 2014, transactions worth ₹55 lakh were made from the account, but cash was also deposited into it earlier.

The police took the help of the Income Tax department which further revealed that no ITR was filed from the company after 1990. In the absence of ITRs, the company was termed as fake. However, cash transactions were made into the bank account, and it was used to transfer money to purchase property in Noida.

Police officials are now investigating the people who transferred money into the account. Police will identify them and will question them to ascertain if they are Atiq’s close aides or are victims of extortion, officials said.

A police official said that a list of people who transferred cash into the account has been prepared. Their bank accounts will be scanned and they will be questioned accordingly.

Atiq’s house in Greater Noida is estimated to be around ₹4 crore. Police officials said that the property was purchased through illegally earned money.