ATM fraud solved with arrest of six in Kulgam
Police on Tuesday solved an ATM fraud case in Kulgam and arrested six persons.
They had received a complaint from Arshad Ahmad Parray, of Chattabal, stating therein that on February 6, his father had visited an ATM at J&K Bank main branch, Kulgam.
Police said Parray’s father, who is unable to use it on his own, had handed over the ATM card to an unknown person, shared his pin and requested to withdraw cash from his account.
The said person, after withdrawing cash, exchanged the ATM card. He then used it and withdrew ₹40,000 from the account of the complainant’s father. During the course of investigation, police zeroed-in on four suspects identified as Sohail Ahmad Wani (ATM exchanger) and Wasim Ahmad Ganai, of Rangrezpora in Kulgam; Adnan Ahmad Ahangar, of Ziyarat Gali in Kulgam; and Umar Yaqoob Naik, of Khuloora Malwa.
Police spokesman said during questioning, they confessed to their involvement in different burglaries and other offences.
“Following this, six ATM cards, six mobile phones and ₹15,000 cash was recovered from their possession. Accordingly, all the accused were arrested,” he said, adding that further investigation is on and more recoveries and arrests are expected.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".
-
Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials
-
Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond
Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.