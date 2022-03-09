Home / Cities / Others / ATM fraud solved with arrest of six in Kulgam
ATM fraud solved with arrest of six in Kulgam

Police on Tuesday solved an ATM fraud case in Kulgam and arrested six persons
Police spokesman said during questioning, they confessed to their involvement in different burglaries and other offences.
Police spokesman said during questioning, they confessed to their involvement in different burglaries and other offences. (iStock)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

They had received a complaint from Arshad Ahmad Parray, of Chattabal, stating therein that on February 6, his father had visited an ATM at J&K Bank main branch, Kulgam.

Police said Parray’s father, who is unable to use it on his own, had handed over the ATM card to an unknown person, shared his pin and requested to withdraw cash from his account.

The said person, after withdrawing cash, exchanged the ATM card. He then used it and withdrew 40,000 from the account of the complainant’s father. During the course of investigation, police zeroed-in on four suspects identified as Sohail Ahmad Wani (ATM exchanger) and Wasim Ahmad Ganai, of Rangrezpora in Kulgam; Adnan Ahmad Ahangar, of Ziyarat Gali in Kulgam; and Umar Yaqoob Naik, of Khuloora Malwa.

Police spokesman said during questioning, they confessed to their involvement in different burglaries and other offences.

“Following this, six ATM cards, six mobile phones and 15,000 cash was recovered from their possession. Accordingly, all the accused were arrested,” he said, adding that further investigation is on and more recoveries and arrests are expected.

