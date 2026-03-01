Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said elaborate medical arrangements have been put in place in connection with the Attukal Pongala festival in the state capital, which falls on March 3. Attukal Pongala: Health dept gears up with medical teams, ambulances, control rooms

Attukal Pongala is considered one of the largest women gatherings in the world, in which lakhs of women, cutting across age groups, gather in the capital city to take part in the festivities.

The arrangements have been made under the aegis of the district medical officer to ensure prompt medical assistance to devotees participating in the annual event, according to a statement issued by the minister's office.

On the day of Pongala, medical teams and ambulances have been deployed at 10 points across the city. In addition, 108 ambulance services, including emergency medical technicians, will be stationed at 10 locations from 5 am until the culmination of the rituals, she said.

To facilitate rapid response in case of emergencies, four bike-based first response teams, a Gurkha ambulance and bike feeder ambulances have also been arranged.

Special control rooms have been opened at the District Medical Office and near the Attukal temple premises, while health personnel have been deployed at the Collectorate control room as well.

In view of the rising atmospheric temperature, special arrangements have been made in 12 hospitals to treat heat-related ailments, the statement said. Facilities have been set up at various hospitals to handle any emergency situation.

Coolers and other facilities have been installed at health centres to mitigate the impact of sunburn and heatstroke. The cooperation of private hospitals in the Attukal area has also been ensured.

The Minister urged the public to strictly follow the Health Department's advisories in view of the high temperature. Devotees have been advised to drink plenty of water at regular intervals to prevent dehydration, even if they do not feel thirsty.

Those experiencing fatigue, headache, dizziness or breathlessness should move to shaded areas and seek medical assistance immediately, she said. Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department has intensified inspection, regulatory and awareness activities to ensure safe and hygienic food for the public during the Pongala festival.

Registration has been made mandatory for 'annadanam' for devotees, and 187 registrations have been completed so far in this regard. A special control room of the Food Safety Department is functioning at Attukal, and the department's 'Food Safety on Wheels' mobile laboratory has also been deployed.

Medical camps by the Ayurveda and Homoeopathy departments have also been arranged, the minister added in the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.