AU introduces decentralised hostel allotment system

Allahabad University (AU), has decided that hostel accommodation would now be decided through merit lists of individual hostels.

For hostel allotment in 2022-23, the central university has sought separate applications from students who have taken admission in undergraduate courses for hostel of their choice.

Hostel allotment merit will be issued by the respective hostel officials and the rooms would be allotted accordingly; AU officials shared.

Earlier there was a centralised admission system in hostels and the list was issued by the office of the dean student welfare (DSW) depending on the merit of the new admission seekers, both for undergraduate or postgraduate courses.

Moreover, from this year, the student guardian, will also be called at the time of hostel admission. This is to ensure that the guardian of each student, who is allotted a hostel room in the hostel, knows where their ward is staying in the hostel. The hostel authority would also meet the guardian in person for better communication in future, AU officials shared.

So far, the admission process in hostels was centralised and controlled by the DSW. After the application for hostel, the cut-off of all the hostels was issued by the DSW office. From the academic session 2017-18, the option of hostel was mentioned in the admission applications itself. On the basis of this, DSW used to allot rooms in the hostel to the students.

However, this time, admissions in BA, BSc, BCom, BFA, BPA and BA-LLB courses have been taken based on the scores of Common University Entrance Test (CUET), conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for AU and its constituent colleges. There was no column related to hostel in the application of CUET because of which applications have been sought separately from newly admitted graduate students for hostel allotment.

“The process of admission to the hostel has been decentralised. Now the students will download the form from the website and submit it in the hostel and on the basis of merit they will be given admission as per rules,” said AU’s PRO prof Jaya Kapoor.