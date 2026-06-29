Early menopause at 30? Chandigarh gynaecologist explains why more women are experiencing it than ever before
Menopause at 30 is a real health concern. Dr Reema Sircar reveals why early menopause is becoming more common.
Menopause is often seen as a natural milestone that occurs in a woman's late 40s or early 50s. As a result, symptoms such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sleep disturbances, or mood changes are barely associated with menopause when they appear in a woman in her 30s and could be associated with stress, demanding work schedules, lifestyle factors, or other health concerns. Though it is not very common, it may take place in certain women as they can experience menopause much earlier than expected. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Reema Sircar, gynaecologist, chief IVF specialist, and director, Indira IVF Hospital Limited, Chandigarh, reveals the reason behind early menopause.
Also read | Why menopause awareness matters: Shaping ‘Fearless Tomorrows’ for women in India
Premature menopause
Dr Reema said, “Premature menopause refers to menopause which occurs before 40-45 years of age.” Sometimes such circumstances could be linked to a condition called premature ovarian insufficiency. Dr Reema highlighted that this is a condition where the ovaries lose their normal function earlier than expected. Since menopause is usually regarded as a transition that happens in later life, many women are surprised that such changes in the ovaries can also occur in their 30s when symptoms commonly associated with menopause occur.
Signs and symptoms of early menopause
According to Dr Reema, one of the challenges with premature menopause is that its symptoms can easily go unrecognised. Changes in the menstrual cycle are often among the first signs. Periods may become irregular, less frequent, or stop altogether. Women may also experience hot flashes, night sweats, difficulty sleeping, vaginal dryness, reduced libido, mood fluctuations, and trouble concentrating. “Since these symptoms overlap with those associated with stress, anxiety, and with everyday life pressures, it may not immediately raise concerns about menopause, which could sometimes delay the diagnosis,” said Dr Reema.
Causes of premature menopause
Dr Reema highlighted that the exact cause of premature menopause is not always known; several factors have been linked to its occurrence. Genetics can at times play a significant role, especially for a woman with a family history of premature menopause. At times, autoimmune conditions can affect ovarian function, while medical treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy may damage the ovaries, which can lead to premature menopause.
“One among the many reasons is smoking, which has been linked to menopause occurring at a younger age. However, in many women diagnosed with premature menopause or POI, there has been no clear cause identified,” added Dr Reema.
Impact of early menopause
Dr Reema explained that beyond fertility, premature menopause can also have implications for long-term health. Estrogen plays an important role in maintaining bone strength and supporting cardiovascular health. When estrogen levels decline at a younger age, women may face an increased risk of conditions such as osteoporosis and heart disease over time. This makes timely diagnosis and appropriate medical management important not only for reproductive health but also for overall well-being.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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