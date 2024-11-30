Ageing ovaries? This new therapy might be the fertility solution you've been waiting for

The science of Assisted Reproductive Technology is progressing at a much faster pace and compared to fertility treatments done a decade ago, the technology has improved today, giving rise to improved success rates. Earlier, women dealing with low ovarian reserve or medical conditions like Premature Ovarian Insufficiency, would often be advised to go for a donor cycle. The cutting-edge fertility treatment turning back the biological clock(Photo by Pixabay)

However, there could be techniques like Ovarian PRP and Stem cell therapy leading to rejuvenation, which if proven beyond its experimental stage, may benefit women facing low ovarian reserve. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sonia Malik, Chief Clinical Mentor at Nova IVF Fertility, shared, “Premature Ovarian Insufficiency refers to a decline in ovarian function before the age of 40 and in rare cases, women as young as 29 years have reported symptoms.”

She explained, “Ovaries of Indian women age six years earlier than Caucasian women, this becomes a huge reproductive disadvantage for Indian women. Utilizing the body's inherent healing capabilities, these novel therapies could improve fertility and ovarian function. Ovarian PRP is relatively simple, sample required is much less, processing is less cumbersome and does not produce any side effects. It is therefore becoming more popular.”

Ovarian PRP Rejuvenation: What is it?

Dr Sonia Malik revealed, “Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) is a platelet concentration obtained from an individual's blood. Growth factors that promote tissue regeneration and repair are abundant in platelets. In order to potentially increase the quality and number of eggs produced, ovarian PRP rejuvenation involves injecting PRP directly into a woman's ovaries. It works on the principle that in women who generally suffer with low ovarian reserve or age-related reduction in fertility, the growth factors in PRP may help repair ovarian tissue, boosting the natural process of egg formation.”

Who can benefit from Ovarian PRP?

Dr Sonia Malik answered, “The primary patients for ovarian PRP treatment are women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) or diminished ovarian reserve (DOR). POI can cause early menopause, especially in women under 40, while DOR is the early loss of viable egg production by the ovaries. Furthermore, PRP rejuvenation may be an option for women experiencing age-related fertility decline, especially those in their late 30s who wish to prolong their reproductive window. PRP may be an alternative option for women whose low egg quality has resulted in several failed IVF cycles to increase their chances of success.”

Ovarian rejuvenation for delayed pregnancy: PRP therapy can bring new hope for women struggling with infertility (Photo by India IVF Clinic)

How does the procedure work?

Ovarian PRP rejuvenation is a relatively easy procedure. Dr Sonia Malik highlighted, “To concentrate the platelets, the patient's blood is extracted and then spun in a centrifuge to concentrate the platelets. After the platelets are ready, they are injected into the ovaries using a minimally invasive method, usually under transvaginal ultrasound guidance. The process takes a short while and is usually well tolerated. The majority of women are able to resume their regular activities shortly afterwards. However, because the growth factors encourage the ovaries' own healing and regenerating processes, it can take several months before the full advantages of PRP rejuvenation become noticeable.”

Success rates and current research

According to Dr Sonia Malik, the hormone levels in women treated with PRP appear to have improved, particularly Follicle. She shared, “Stimulating Hormone (FSH) and AntiMullerian Hormone (AMH) are two important indicators of ovarian function. Ovarian PRP rejuvenation is still in its experimental phase and while preliminary research has shown positive outcomes, its long-term effectiveness is yet to be fully established. Pregnancy outcomes have varying success rates, with some women reacting better than others. It's crucial that patients consult with Fertility Specialist to see whether PRP treatment is suitable for their individual situation.”

Omega-3 fatty acids help in supporting healthy ovarian function, thereby preventing excessive androgen production. (Unsplash)

Dr Sonia Malik concluded, “Ovarian PRP rejuvenation is a significant advancement in reproductive treatment, especially for women dealing with age-related infertility or low ovarian reserve, while ovarian PRP rejuvenation is not a guaranteed solution for infertility. As research continues, this treatment could become a standard offering in fertility clinics worldwide, providing hope for women who are otherwise primarily advised donor cycles.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.