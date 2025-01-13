Aunt arrested for electrocution of 9-year-old nephew in Agra

A 9-year-old boy was electrocuted to death, allegedly by his aunt, who was arrested by Agra police on Monday. The childless aunt is believed to have been upset with her husband’s affection for the nephew, who he reportedly spent a lot of resources on. The childless aunt is believed to have been upset with her husband’s affection for the nephew, who he reportedly spent a lot of resources on. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Loha Mandi Mayank Tiwari stated that they received information about the unnatural death of a 9-year-old child, on Saturday, who had gone to the roof to fly a kite but later went missing.

The police reached the house within the jurisdiction of Jagdishpura police station in Agra Commissionerate on receiving the information.

“A search was launched for the boy as his parents believed he had gone to the roof to fly a kite, where the joint family live. When the parents asked the accused aunt about their missing son, she falsely claimed that the boy was not with her. However, it was later found that the child’s dead body was lying in the bathroom of the portion where the aunt resided,” the ACP informed.

ACP Mayank Tiwari stated, “The body was sent for postmortem, and electrocution was determined as the cause of death for the child. This raised suspicions about the accused aunt, and it was eventually established that the boy had been electrocuted by his aunt, who had no children of her own.”

The child was allegedly called into a room by the accused aunt, who later placed his body in the bathroom. The accused, having worked as a nurse in the past, was well aware of methods that could cause death without raising suspicion.

ACP Mayank Tiwari informed, “The accused woman, in her late thirties, has been presented before the court and sent to judicial custody.”