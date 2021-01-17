Avian flu: 81,000 birds culled at three farms in Panchkula
Ten days after avian influenza was confirmed at two poultry farms in Panchkula’s Barwala belt, the district administration on Sunday completed culling of 81,000 birds at three farms falling in the infected zone.
While Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, had confirmed flu in samples sent from four more farms, the administration is still awaiting confirmatory reports from the national laboratory in Bhopal.
On January 7, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, found samples sent from Siddharth Poultry Farm in Kheri and Nature Poultry Farm in Dandlawar-Ganauli positive for H5N8 avian influenza virus.
The next day, the Haryana government declared the outbreak, turning the area within a kilometre of the two epicentres as infected zone and announcing culling at five farms falling under it. Later, the deputy commissioner issued a revised notification, based on new measurements, and the number of farms was reduced to three: Siddharth and Narender in Kheri besides Nature.
“The special task forces have completed culling at the three farms. They have culled 81,000 poultry birds,” said DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Sunday, adding: “On January 8, we had sent samples from 11 poultry farms, where mortality was high, but we have not received any report from the Bhopal lab.”
When asked if meanwhile any preventive measures have been taken, he said: “We cannot restrict movement until we get positive reports.” The DC said 40 more samples have been taken from 15 poultry farms and these will sent to a laboratory in Hisar, which will be notified on Monday.”
Mohali admn awaits confirmation report too
In the neighbouring Mohali district, the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, had confirmed bird flu in samples from two poultry farms at Dera Bassi’s Behra village on Thursday, but the final confirmation from the Bhopal lab is awaited. It is expected to come on Monday.
Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, carcasses of seven crows, two pigeons and a bat were recovered from difference parts of the city on Sunday. Three of the dead crows were found at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals premises in Sector 38 West and another in an adjoining area.
The Chandigarh forest and wildlife department has so far sent 21 samples to the Jalandhar lab, and all have tested negative.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic body polls: AAP to meet state election commissioner over possible misuse of govt machinery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Personal finance: Five sections that yield you tax benefits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One booked for kidnapping minor girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch out: Tiny plastic toy freebies may be dangerous for your child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune district: Nine with mild adverse reaction stable, say officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
246 new Covid-19 cases in Capital — positivity rate hits another low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s air improves, mercury set to rise this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No Car Sunday’ organised in Connaught Place
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Rohingya men arrested for living in Delhi ‘illegally’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP MCD councillor Aarti Yadav joins AAP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools to open classes, labs with masks, sanitisers; private schools to reopen later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA asks residents for input on Delhi’s Master Plan 2041
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIIMS guard who showed severe allergic reaction to vaccine released from hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Health care workers in Delhi who skip vaccine shot to be allotted another slot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers declare tractor parade on Outer Ring Rd on R-Day, maintain they won’t get vaccinated till farm laws are repealed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox