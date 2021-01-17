Avian flu: 81,000 birds culled at three farms in Panchkula

Ten days after avian influenza was confirmed at two poultry farms in Panchkula’s Barwala belt, the district administration on Sunday completed culling of 81,000 birds at three farms falling in the infected zone.

While Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, had confirmed flu in samples sent from four more farms, the administration is still awaiting confirmatory reports from the national laboratory in Bhopal.

On January 7, the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, found samples sent from Siddharth Poultry Farm in Kheri and Nature Poultry Farm in Dandlawar-Ganauli positive for H5N8 avian influenza virus.

The next day, the Haryana government declared the outbreak, turning the area within a kilometre of the two epicentres as infected zone and announcing culling at five farms falling under it. Later, the deputy commissioner issued a revised notification, based on new measurements, and the number of farms was reduced to three: Siddharth and Narender in Kheri besides Nature.

“The special task forces have completed culling at the three farms. They have culled 81,000 poultry birds,” said DC Mukesh Kumar Ahuja on Sunday, adding: “On January 8, we had sent samples from 11 poultry farms, where mortality was high, but we have not received any report from the Bhopal lab.”

When asked if meanwhile any preventive measures have been taken, he said: “We cannot restrict movement until we get positive reports.” The DC said 40 more samples have been taken from 15 poultry farms and these will sent to a laboratory in Hisar, which will be notified on Monday.”

Mohali admn awaits confirmation report too

In the neighbouring Mohali district, the Northern Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, Jalandhar, had confirmed bird flu in samples from two poultry farms at Dera Bassi’s Behra village on Thursday, but the final confirmation from the Bhopal lab is awaited. It is expected to come on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Chandigarh, carcasses of seven crows, two pigeons and a bat were recovered from difference parts of the city on Sunday. Three of the dead crows were found at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals premises in Sector 38 West and another in an adjoining area.

The Chandigarh forest and wildlife department has so far sent 21 samples to the Jalandhar lab, and all have tested negative.