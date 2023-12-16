Ayodhya: 18 doors of Ram temple sanctum sanctorum complex to be goldplated

The doors installed at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple will be goldplated and this task will be accomplished by the first week of January ahead of the pran pratishtha (consecration) of Ram Lalla idol. The sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple in Ayodhya. (FILE PHOTO)

The Ram temple’s sanctum sanctorum complex will have 46 doors out of which 18 on the ground floor will be goldplated.

The Ram Lalla idol will be installed at the sanctum sanctorum and the final ritual in the pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) will be done by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.

The doors are all made of special teakwood from Chandrapur, Maharashtra, and have been carved by artisans from Hyderabad. A layer of fine copper will be applied on the doors installed on the ground floor and then they will be goldplated.

Anil Mishra , member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, “The gold to be used on the doors will be from what has been offered by devotees to the temple.”

Asked about the quantity of gold being applied on the doors, Mishra said, “I do not have those details”.

“Since the Ayodhya verdict, the number of devotees are constantly on the rise and, apart from a large amount of cash, the devotees are have also been offering gold, silver and other precious material,” he said.

Prakash Gupta, the office incharge of the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra said that these gold-plated doors will be ready by the first week of January.

According to people familiar with the issue, the responsibility of coating gold plates on the doors of the sanctum sanctorum has been given to a Ghaziabad-based jewellers’ firm that has completed seven doors and the rest will be done within a fortnight.