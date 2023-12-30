Ayodhya gets big infra push from PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than ₹15,700 crore at Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during road show at Rampath in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India on Saturday December 30, 2023. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

These include projects worth about ₹11,100 crore for development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about ₹4,600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Among the projects for the temple town, he inaugurated the newly built Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, redeveloped Ayodhya Dham junction railway station and flagged off new Amrit Bharat trains and Vande Bharat trains. He also dedicated several other railway projects to the nation.

These projects were inaugurated in the run-up to the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram temple on January 22.

The greenfield township project or the New Ayodhya township was also on the list of new projects for which foundation stone was laid here.

PROMINENT PROJECTS INAUGURATED

• Capacity upgrade of Trishundi Refinery, Amethi, from 11 TMTPA to 60 TMTPA.

• Establishment of 20 MLD CETP for Jajmau Tailory Cluster.

• Development of 30 MLD sewage treatment plant in Pankha, Kanpur.

• Redevelopment of 130 MLD STP and sewage treatment infrastructure facilities in Jajmau zone.

• Jagdishpur-Faizabad section of NH-330A

• Strengthening and upgrading of the Khutar-Lakhimpur section of NH-730

• Four-lane widening of Gosain Ki Bazar Bypass-Varanasi (NH-233)

• Doubling of four sections under the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki rail line project.

• Doubling and electrification of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

• Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat)

• Bhakti Path (from Ayodhya main road to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via Hanuman Garhi)

• Dharma Path (from NH-27 to Naya Ghat Old Bridge)

• Rajarshi Dashrath Autonomous State Medical College

• NH-27 bypass, 4-lane road till Tedhi Bazaar Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via Mahobra Bazaar.

• Maharishi Arundhati Parking and Commercial Complex (East and West)

• Sahadatganj- Naya Marg Ghat-Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Road.

• Laxman Kunj smart vehicle multi-storey parking in Collectorate.

• Solid Waste Treatment Plant in Gram Sabha-Pikhrauli of Sohawal area.

• Vehicle parking and commercial complex in Amaniganj

• Overhead bridge at Badi Bua railway crossing.

• 4-lane road from Ayodhya-Sultanpur National Highway-330 to the airport.

PROJECTS LAUNCHED

• Widening and strengthening of the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-27

• Widening and strengthening in EPC mode of Ayodhya bypass on NH-27.

• Greenfield Township Project

• Vashishtha Kunj Residential Project

• Municipal Corporation and Development Authority Office Building

• CIPET centre

• New concrete ghats between Guptar Ghat and Rajghat and renovation of existing ghats

• Visitor gallery at Ram ki Paidi

• Strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Mandir.

• Conservation and beautification of four gates