Ayodhya sets new Guinness record with 25,12,585 diyas

Ayodhya created a new Guinness record by lighting 25,12,585 lakh diyas on Ram ki Paidi and 54 other ghats on the banks of the Saryu at the eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya, surpassing its 2023 record of lighting 22.23 lakh diyas. The majestic Ram ki Paidi lit up during Deepotsav in Ayodhya, on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Ayodhya created another record of the largest number of 1,121 people performing the Saryu Arti.

Nischal Barot, in-charge of the Guinness World Records team in India, made the announcement from Ram Ki Paidi. The Guinness Team handed over the title of two new records to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

As the chief minister held out the two Guinness Record titles, the crowd at the majestic Ram Ki Paidi responded with loud cheers, a big round of applause and chants of Jai Sri Ram.

The announcement was followed by a fireworks’ display at the old Saryu bridge, lighting the Ayodhya skyline. But before the cracker show, it was a laser and drone show that left the people mesmerised.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath witnessed the spectacle from Ram Ki Paidi along with the union minister for culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and others.

Earlier, after chief minister Yogi Adityanath lighted the first diya at Ram Ki Paidi at around 6pm, around 30,000 volunteers of Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University lighted 28 lakh diyas laid on 55 ghats across Ayodhya, including Ram Ki Paidi.

Around 28 lakh diyas were laid on 55 ghats of Ayodhya to achieve the target of lighting more than 25 lakh diyas.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said: “People are trying to divide society on the basis of caste, region and language like Ravan did in the Treta age. You all know the fate of all such people, including Ravana.”

Without naming anyone from the Samajwadi Party, Adityanath said: “Chacha and Kaka are doing the same thing. They will meet the same fate.”