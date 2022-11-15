Ayush colleges draw proposal to hold counselling sans ‘irregularities’

LUCKNOW: Alarmed over the irregularities that took place during admissions into Ayush colleges in the state last year, authorities are extra cautious to ensure that the counselling for admissions this year goes smoothly and without any issues.

“Right now, we are in the process of sending a proposal, along with the guidelines to be followed, to the state government for the counselling to be done for admissions into ayurveda colleges. The counselling shall begin after we get the necessary directives,” said Prof PC Saxena, director of the state ayurveda department, said on Monday.

Even the homeopathy and unani wings are drawing a similar proposal to request the state government to allot an agency for counselling. While National Informatics Centre (NIC) is likely to oversee the counselling, a final decision regarding the same will be taken by the state government.

The counselling will be done for 5,010 seats at 58 private and 502 seats at 12 government ayurveda colleges; 828 seats at nine government and 200 more at private homeopathy colleges; and 128 seats at two government and 670 seats at 18 private unani colleges in the state.

The ayurveda department has also initiated steps to retain 48 post-graduate seats, which were proposed to be reduced after an inspection of colleges by a team of officials. “We are going to make an appeal to rectify the shortcomings pointed out by the team so that admissions to these seats can be done in the forthcoming counselling,” added Prof Saxena, also the principal of the State Ayurveda College in Lucknow. After taking charge as the director of the department on November 12, Saxena has decided to resign from all other posts he holds.

It may be noted that a probing team had found clues of fraud in 891 admissions to Ayush colleges.