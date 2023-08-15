Holistic Health: Ayush dept to open naturopathy centres in U.P, 1st one to come up in Varanasi

LUCKNOW The Ayush department has unveiled its plans to establish naturopathy centres, with the inaugural centre set to be established in Varanasi. This initiative is a part of broader efforts to offer state residents a choice within the realm of traditional medical systems. (HT Photo)

“Individuals seeking therapeutic treatments will have access to comprehensive naturopathy services all under one roof. As a government initiative, these therapies will be made affordable and accessible to everyone,” stated Dayashankar Mishra, the Ayush minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Naturopathy adopts a holistic approach to well-being, supporting individuals in achieving a healthier lifestyle. The range of therapies, including mud baths, aromatherapy, and chromotherapy, is tailored to the specific illnesses and mental well-being of each individual.

Responding to inquiries regarding the choice of Varanasi as the first centre’s location, the minister explained, “We possess available land in the Pandeypur area, which is why we have chosen this site for our inaugural centre. We have plans to establish centres in other districts as well.”

“We are enhancing the capacity of our pharmacies in Lucknow and Pilibhit to ensure the majority of medications provided to patients are produced under stringent quality standards. People have placed their trust in Ayush, leading to a consistent increase in the number of patients in our outpatient department,” remarked the Ayush minister.

He further elaborated, “Within the state, 800 hospitals will serve as wellness centres, while each district will feature an integrated 50-bed hospital.” The Ayush department has also formulated plans to establish integrated 50-bed hospitals in various districts, aiming to provide comprehensive treatment options, encompassing Ayurveda, Homeopathy, and Unani, all under a single roof for the convenience of patients.

