Baghpat farmland linked to family of ex-Pakistan president Musharraf auctioned for 1.38 crore

A farmland parcel linked to the family of Pakistan’s former president Pervez Musharraf was auctioned for ₹1.38 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, officials said on Friday. Situated in Kotana village, the land in question was declared enemy property some years ago, they said. Musharraf, a former Pakistan military chief who seized power after a coup in the country in 1999, died in 2023. He was born in pre-Partition India. (HT FILE)

The classification of enemy property pertains to assets owned by Pakistani nationals in India which are managed by the Custodian of Enemy Property, a department under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The reserve price of the 13 bigha farmland or nearly two hectares was fixed at ₹39.06 lakh but the auction was concluded at over ₹1.38 crore on Thursday, subdivisional magistrate ( SDM) of Baghpat’s Baraut tehsil Amar Verma said.

SDM Verma said that the property belongs to the family of Pervez Musharraf but he never visited the village as his family had moved out a long time ago.

“The online auction was concluded at almost three times the reserve price.” He added that the scheduled time for the auction was between 11 am and 4pm but it went on till 10.30pm on Thursday as buyers shown keen interest in the auction,” Verma said.

He said the property was declared “enemy property” and the auction was conducted by the Custodian of Enemy Property.

The SDM said Pervez Musharraf’s grandfather lived in the village.

He said the village also has a dilapidated “haveli” (mansion), known as “ Musharraf Haveli”.

After the auction proceedings, the names of the buyers will be recorded in the revenue records. For this, the office of the custodian of enemy properties will send the required documents to local revenue authorities.

Nazma Khan, the daughter of Kotana’s village pradhan Mukeed Khan, said they came to know about this property of the Musharraf family through the media.

Nazma, a teacher, said even elderly persons of the village don’t have recollections about the property of Musharraf family.

She said a few properties and land parcels were earlier identified as belonging to those who settled in Pakistan after Partition in 1947.

“A few properties were sold by the government and others might be remaining which are now being sold,” she said.

It is said that Pervez Musharraf’s father Musharrafuddin and mother Begum Zareen were residents of Kotana and both were married in the village. They shifted to Delhi in 1943 where Pervez and his brother Dr Javed Musharraf were born.

Apart from Delhi, the family had a mansion and agricultural land in Kotana. It is said that the 13 bigha land auctioned was linked to Pervez’s brother Javed Musharraf.

Another villager Qayyum said Pervez Musharraf’s relative Humayun used to visit the village occasionally.