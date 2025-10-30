Bahraich: Woman drowns, 8 missing, 13 rescued after boat capsizes

: A woman drowned, eight people were missing and 13 others rescued after a boat capsized in the Kaudiyala river near Bharthapur village along the Indo-Nepal border here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 6pm when the boat carrying about 22 passengers was returning to Bharthapur.

Station house officer Prakash Chandra Sharma, who confirmed the incident, and the tehsil team are supervising the relief and rescue operations.

“Approximately 22 people were aboard the boat when it capsized. Out of them, 13 have been rescued safely, one woman has died, and eight are still missing,” the SHO said.

The accident reportedly occurred due to strong river currents, intensified after the Chaudhary Charan Singh Ghaghra Barrage gates were opened and later closed.

“All the passengers were residents of Bharthapur. They had gone to the market to buy daily essentials and were returning home when the incident occurred. About 20 metres from the village, a strong current caused the boat to lose balance and collide with a fallen tree on the riverbank, leading to the capsize,” village head Iqrar Ansari said.

According to the village head, the deceased woman was identified as Ramjai, 60, wife of Mutru Gupta, resident of Gilaula, Shravasti district. The woman had come to visit a relative in Bharthapur, the village head added.

The missing include Shivnandan, Mihilal, Suman Devi, Sonam, Komal, Om Prakash, Meenu and Chhotu (all resident of Bharthapur)

Bharthapur village lies across the Geruwa river along the Indo-Nepal border. Villagers frequently travel by boat to nearby markets for their daily needs via the Kaudiyala river.

Iqrar confirmed that senior officials from the administration and forest department have reached the site.

Nestled between the Geruwa and Kaudiyala rivers and surrounded by dense forests, Bharthapur lies 122 kilometres from the district headquarters. It’s been recognised as a revenue village since 1834.

To access the village, one must navigate the waters, braving the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) before crossing the Geruwa river by boat. The journey continues with a lengthy walk. Even district officials follow this arduous path to deliver government initiatives.

Linked to Amba gram panchayat, 15 kilometers away, life in Bharthapur is challenging.

Iqrar, the head of Amba, described how villagers trek six kilometres through forests infested with wildlife. Many have left in pursuit of better lives elsewhere, leaving around 526 residents in the village.