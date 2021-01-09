Bail of Muradnagar executive officer rejected, lawyers to move sessions court

A Ghaziabad court on Friday rejected the bail plea of a Muradnagar Nagar Palika executive officer arrested in connection with the collapse of a crematorium shelter that killed 24 people on January 3.

Petitioner Niharika Singh’s lawyer said they will now move the sessions court.

“During the hearing we maintained that she was not directly involved in awarding the tender or monitoring quality of the work. She is not a technical person and payments could be released payments only after it was duly inspected by engineers,” said Singh’s lawyer Manoj Sisodia outside the office of the chief judicial magistrate where the hearing took place. “The court said that Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) were invoked in the case and will tried by the sessions court, so the bail was rejected.”

Singh was lodged at Dasna jail in Ghaziabad. Police had also arrested contractor Ajay Tyagi, his alleged accomplice Sanjay Garg, and Muradnagar Nagar Palika junior engineer CP Singh and supervisor Ashish Kumar in the case.

The FIR names them and also invoked IPC sections 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (causing damages).

Contractor Tyagi was entrusted with the construction work at Ukhlarsi cremation ground. It was to cost about ₹55 lakh and assigned to Tyagi in February, 2020 who was to complete it in 60 days. Tyagi, during questioning, allegedly told police that he received first payment of ₹26 lakh in March and another ₹16 lakh in July. He had to allegedly pay ₹16 lakh to the junior engineer and the executive officer before he could receive the first instalment.

Following the alleged disclosure, the Ghaziabad police in a written statement issued on January 5 said that they will add sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act to the ongoing investigation.

However, the UP government has entrusted the inquiry to a special investigation team of the Economic Offences Wing. The team headed by superintendent of police Dev Ranjan arrived at Ghaziabad on Friday and visited the incident site and also met victim families and several eye-witnesses.

“We have taken over the investigation and it is in initial phase at present. More details will be revealed once the investigation progresses,” SP Dev Ranjan, said.