Balaji Srivastav takes over as Delhi’s police commissioner

New Delhi: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Balaji Srivastav took over as the 23rd commissioner of the 80,000-strong Delhi Police, after his predecessor SN Shrivastava retired on Wednesday.

Late Wednesday evening, Srivastav held a meeting with senior officers.

Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal, who attended the meeting, said, “The police chief discussed priority areas and the road map for the force in the coming days in the meeting. Street domination to curb street crime, public grievance redressal though direct interface, ensuring women safety, welfare and anti-terror measures were discussed as priorities. There will be special focus on following and enforcing the guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority. The guidelines will be enforced in letter and spirit.”

Srivastav, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has served as the director general of police in Puducherry and Mizoram. As a special commissioner in Delhi Police, he has led special cell, intelligence and economic offences wing. He was also with the Research Analysis Wing for nine years.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday gave the 57-year-old officer additional charge as police commissioner of Delhi. Srivastav, who was the special commissioner of police(vigilance), is due for retirement in March 2024.

The outgoing police chief, SN Shrivastava, spoke to reporters at his farewell parade. On questions related to the handling of the farmers’ agitation, he said, “The farmers are also ours. Since the beginning, we told the police personnel that we need to handle the situation with restraint. The personnel were being provoked and they even had to jump from 15-feet high wall at the Red Fort. They suffered injuries, but did not abandon their restraint.”