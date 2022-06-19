Banaras Hindu University sets up department of museology, to offer PG course
Banaras Hindu University has joined the club of select educational institutions in India to have an independent and full-fledged department of museology. So far, museology was being run as a section under the department of ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology in the faculty of arts. The university has notified the creation of the department of museology following the approval of the visitor, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind and subsequent amendment in the BHU Statutes. With this, the number of departments under the faculty of arts, also known as the mother faculty, has gone up to 22.
The creation of a new department on museology assumes significance in wake of the increasing demand for professionals, academicians and experts in this area which is considered to be an inter-disciplinary professional programme.
The new department in BHU is poised to play an important role in this regard. Presently National Museum Institute (Deemed to be University), New Delhi, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh), Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara (Gujarat), Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak (Madhya Pradesh) and Calcutta University, Kolkata (West Bengal), are among the select institutions where museology is functioning as a full-fledged department and offering educational programmes.
BHU currently offers postgraduate, doctoral and postdoctoral programmes in the discipline of museology. The university had initially started a postgraduate diploma course in museology in the year 1968 under Bharat Kala Bhawan. It was then upgraded to MA in the museology program in 1979. The museology section was made part of the department of ancient Indian history, culture and archaeology in 2006. There are a total of 15 seats in the postgraduate programme including two paid seats.
Prof Usha Rani Tiwari, professor in museology, Banaras Hindu University, who has been teaching for the past 20 years, said the discipline offers several professional opportunities such as museum director, conservator, and assistant professor among many others. She said that the setting up of the new department of museology will further add to the growth and glory of Banaras Hindu University.
Prof Vijay Bahadur Singh, dean of the faculty of arts, has expressed happiness regarding the creation of the Department of Museology.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics