Banjar legislator injured in road mishap

Banjar legislator Surendra Shourie was injured when a vehicle in which he was travelling rolled down a deep gorge near village Bahu in Banjar panchayat on Saturday.

First-time BJP legislator Shourie was returning from Balu Panjo festival.

The legislator had taken a lift from a local resident.

There were seven passengers in the vehicle. All of them fell unconscious after the vehicle rolled down the gorge.

The injured were taken to Banjar hospital and those in serious condition were taken to Kullu hospital.

All those with minor injuries were discharged from the hospital after first aid.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed concerns for Shourie and wished him a speedy recovery.