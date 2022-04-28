Bank accounts of BSP leader Yaqub Qureshi’s sons, meat factory seized

Bank accounts of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Yaqub Qureshi’s meat processing factory and of his two sons were seized after they failed to reply to the police notice about providing details of the procurement of animals.

Police claims that the meat of animals was being illegally packed in the factory.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kithore police station Arvind Mohan Sharma, who has been investigating the case said that the action was initiated under Meat Food Products Act (MFPO) 1973.

He said a notice was served to the management of the factory on April 24 seeking details within four days about ante-mortem examination, postmortem inspection of carcasses, fitness of animals and from where these animals were purchased.

“They failed to reply within stipulated period and hence bank accounts of Yaqub’s factory and his two sons Imran and Feroz were seized. These accounts had ₹69 lakhs,” the SHO said.

Sharma said 8 accounts in all, including these 3 accounts, of factory and those associated with its management have been seized and one bank account has been blocked.

Sharma said MFPO, promulgated by the Centre in 1973 aims at maintenance of sanitary conditions in slaughterhouses, ensuring proper ante-mortem examination, postmortem inspection òf carcasses, in-process inspection and final product checking.

MPFO empowers the investigating officer to seize accounts, products for violation.

A police team and other law enforcement agencies raided the premises of Yaqub’s factory on Hapur road in March and claimed to have recovered over 6000 kilogram of meat which was being illegally packed.

The officials claimed that the license of the factory was cancelled in 2019 because norms were violated during its construction.

A case was registered against Yaqub Qureshi, his wife Sajeeda Begum and sons Imran and Feroj, who are absconding. The accused have approached the Allahabad High Court and their plea would be heard on May 2.

Police teams have carried out raids at different places to arrest Yaqub and other accused in the case.