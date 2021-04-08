Barabanki cops to quiz Mukhtar in ambulance case

LUCKNOW The Barabanki police will interrogate gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is lodged in Banda jail, in connection with the luxury ambulance used by him, said senior police officials on Thursday. They said a police team will soon be sent to the Banda jail for this purpose.

The Barabanki police have collected many photographs in which Ansari is seen using the same ambulance for his transportation from jail to different places, said an official.

“Around four years ago, Ansari’s aides had badly beaten up a journalist of a renowned Hindi daily when he clicked photographs of the ambulance when his motorcade was passing through Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow. His aides had even snatched the journalist’s mobile phone and returned it later after the intervention of some senior police officers,” said the official.

The matter of Ansari using the private ambulance for his transportation was highlighted by the media when he reached Mohali court in the same vehicle on April 1. The UP police registered an FIR, after it was found that this ambulance bearing a registration number of UP’s Barabanki was reportedly registered on the basis of a fake identity card of Mau resident Dr Alka Rai since December 2013.

The FIR was initially lodged with the kotwali police of Barabanki on the complaint of Barabanki assistant road transport officer (ARTO) Pankaj Singh.