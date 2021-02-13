Barber held for raping 15-year-old girl in his shop
A barber has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl in his shop in Guru Nanak Pura.
The accused, identified as Suraj Kumar, 20, of New Kundanpuri, was arrested following a complaint by the girl’s father.
According to the complainant, his daughter was upset for the past few days. When he coaxed her to understand what’s wrong, she revealed that while she was at the Guru Nanak Pura market on February 9, a barber called her inside his shop and raped her.
As he threatened her to remain mum, she did not disclose the incident to anyone.
Sub-inspector Rajinder Kaur, the investigating officer in the case, said Kumar was unmarried. He has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code IPC, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He will be produced in court on Sunday.
